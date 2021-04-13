Amazon announces new house food brand ‘Aplenty’

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The store brand grocery wars are heating up. With online grocery sales jumping 54 percent last year, Amazon is now aiming to become an even bigger player.

House brands are the way grocery stores skip the middleman and sell their own manufactured products. With online grocery sales skyrocketing, Amazon just announced its own new house brand for food called “Aplenty.”

The food and snack brand will eventually include hundreds of products that will sell online and in their Amazon retail stores. Products will range from cookies to crackers to frozen foods and pantry staples.

Although the variety of products available will be wide, some are apprehensive about what Amazon having a house brand would mean.

“Amazon is the goliath so the big danger is when you have a big company come in like this,” said professor Patrick Penfield of Syracuse University. “What happens is the competition goes away and when competition goes away you’re able to raise prices.”

Amazon says “Aplenty” is trying to distinguish itself as a healthier snack food brand than others in the market.