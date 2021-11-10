Amazon Clay warehouse not expected to open until 2022

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Amazon Warehouse in Clay is not expected to open its doors until early next year.

The company said the opening date will be pushed back due to a lack of supplies.

The Clay Town Supervisor told NewsChannel 9 that the Town Codes Department has made regular visits to the warehouse and those supply chain issues are halting the installation of the building’s conveyor system.

An Amazon spokesperson said they expect the warehouse to open by the first quarter of 2022, which is any time from January to the end of March.