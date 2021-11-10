Amazon Clay warehouse not expected to open until 2022

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
amazon warehouse

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Amazon Warehouse in Clay is not expected to open its doors until early next year.

The company said the opening date will be pushed back due to a lack of supplies.

The Clay Town Supervisor told NewsChannel 9 that the Town Codes Department has made regular visits to the warehouse and those supply chain issues are halting the installation of the building’s conveyor system.

An Amazon spokesperson said they expect the warehouse to open by the first quarter of 2022, which is any time from January to the end of March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area