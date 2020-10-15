Amazon delivery station in East Syracuse to create 50 jobs

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon Logistics is set to open a brand new delivery station right in Central New York.
It will be located along the 6800 block of Manlius Center Road.
This delivery station will create around 50 full and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 an hour.
The 12,000 square foot facility is expected to open before the end of the year.
