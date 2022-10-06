SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon announced on October 6 that they are looking to hire more than 700 employees in the Syracuse and Central New York region for the holiday season.

Positions will include full-time, seasonal, and part-time.

Amazon released that they will be offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus as an incentive for locals to become seasonal employees. They also said that there will be an opportunity for seasonal employees to transition into full-time positions once the holidays are over.

Roles for this holiday season will include picking, sorting, packing, and shipping. All experience levels and backgrounds are welcome.

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country. Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.” Amazon

Click here to learn more and apply on their website.

If you’d rather go to an in-person hiring event, there are some chances for that as well. There will be one held at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Liverpool.

WHEN: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: 7211 Morgan Rd, Syracuse, N.Y. (located in the site’s recruitment office)

Candidates are encouraged to bring work authorization documentation for on-the-spot hiring.