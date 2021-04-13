Amazon to donate $1.75M to SCSD

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that Amazon would be donating $1.75 million to the Syracuse City School District. The money will be going towards the STEAM school and to robotics and computer science improvements.

AMAZON ANNOUNCEMENT: @CEJRyanMcMahon just announced that @amazon will be donating 1.75 million dollars to robotics and computer science improvements to the Syracuse City School District STEAM school.

Here it is…the check for $1.75 million!

