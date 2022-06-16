TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon is making sure another one of its tractor trailers doesn’t hit the CSX railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway again.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, a spokesperson writes, “This is an unfortunate incident and we are glad the driver is not injured. We have worked with the proper team internally to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The company’s 29-year-old driver, licensed in Kentucky, told police he didn’t see any of the warning signs leading up to the bridge. According to the State DOT, there are 19 flashing lights or signs in the eastbound direction he was driving.

He was ticked by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for disobeying a traffic control device.

This is the fourth bridge strike of the year. There were 20 between 2020 and 2021.

Amazon recently opened a high-tech warehouse on Morgan Road in the Town of Clay, about five miles from the bridge.