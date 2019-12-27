Amazon returns are accepted at Kohl’s

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — For the first time, any item you purchased through Amazon can be returned in person at Kohl’s.

The department store partnered with the online retailer at no cost to you.

You can bring any Amazon item to a Kohl’s customer service desk and they will ship it back for you.

You don’t even need to bring a box, just download or print the return receipt before you go.

