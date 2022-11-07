LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon will host a group of Syracuse University STEM students on November 10 in honor of National STEM Education Day, which is November 8.

The SU students will have the opportunity to tour the Amazon SYR1 fulfillment center in Liverpool to see Amazon’s technology and one of its newest and most advanced facilities firsthand.

The students who are touring the facility were all participants in the “I.T Girls” STEM Education program at Syracuse University. The program introduces and inspires high school students to the information technology field and helps them to consider it for higher education.

The students will also be able to watch a live simulcast of Amazon’s Global Day Innovation presentations in addition to the tour.