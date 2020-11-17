Amazon to open delivery station on Kirkville Road in first half of 2021

TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon has reported that it will open the delivery station under construction in the Town of Dewitt in the first half of 2021. The 112,000 square foot facility is located at 6834 Kirkville Road.

In a news release Tuesday, Amazon said the delivery station is the last step of its fulfillment process, where orders received from fulfillment centers are sorted and loaded on to vehicles for delivery to customers.

The company says the delivery station will create “hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs” that will pay a minimum of $15 per hour.

Amazon says it is also looking for entrepreneurs to build their own businesses delivering for amazon and for independent contractors looking for flexible schedules.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahan said, “During these challenging times, Onondaga County is proud to show that we continue to be open for business. It is important, more than ever, to ensure that our neighbors have access to high-quality jobs as we continue our economic recovery.”

You can learn more about positions at the facility here:

www.logistics.amazon.com

https://flex.amazon.com/

https://www.amazon.jobs

