CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many of us have driven by that massive Amazon warehouse in the Town of Clay, but now we’re getting an aerial view of just how big it is.

Check out this drone footage sent in by Ben Verrette. The warehouse measures four million square feet, and the company is still aiming for a fall opening.

When it’s finished, the building will be the second largest e-commerce logistics robotics facility in the world.