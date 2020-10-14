Amazon warehouse in Clay continues to grow

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lot of progress is being made on the Amazon warehouse along Morgan Road in Clay.
The planned facility will be nearly four million square feet in size and will bring around 1,000 jobs to Central New York. When it is finished, the building will be the second largest e-commerce logistics robotics facility in the world.
The goal is still to have it open by this time next year.
A second Amazon facility is being built in DeWitt to support this one.
