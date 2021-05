DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon told NewsChannel 9 that their support facility along Kirkville Road in Dewitt is now operational. This is where orders received from fulfilment centers are sorted and loaded on to vehicles for delivery to customers.

It’s already created more than 100 full- and part-time jobs. As part of their launch. they donated $1,500 to the Rotary Club of Dewitt.