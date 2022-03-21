CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Supply chain issues keeping Amazon’s distribution center in Clay from becoming fully operational. The warehouse was first expected to be up and running at the end of 2021. It was then pushed back to February or March.

Amazon now tells us the Clay fulfillment center will be operational April 18. The Onondaga County Executive’s office said the warehouse is technically open as there are about 200 people working there right now.

The county said Amazon expects to eventually have 2,000 people working in the 3.7 million square foot facility. Amazon says it has already started hiring for open positions. We were told previously pay starts at $18 an hour.

Staff would be working alongside robotics technology to pick, pack and ship smaller items to customers like books and electronics.

Back in September, NewsChannel 9 got an inside look into the facility that is located on the former Liverpool Country Club property. The building is five stories high and could fit 64 football fields.

Amazon also shared there will be a ribbon-cutting and opening ceremony in June.

If you’re interested in applying for a job at Amazon, visit: https://hiring.amazon.com