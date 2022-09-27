BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Prime Day will happen twice this year

It’s only been a few months since Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year, and we’ve found out that we are getting a double-dose of savings in 2022. That’s right, a second Prime Day-type event is happening in October and it will let consumers get a jump start on holiday gift shopping. Here is a quick rundown of what to expect.

In this article: Apple AirPods Pro, Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Cosori Pro II Air Fryer

What is this second Prime event called?

If there is anything you can expect from Amazon, it’s keeping the titles of events straightforward. The day that is set aside to celebrate all things Prime is called Prime Day. Likewise, this sales event is similarly titled. Since this one happens before the holiday sales begin, the official title is Prime Early Access Sale.

When is the Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon is cleverly slipping this sales event into that one blank space on consumers’ shopping calendars. It is coming after the back-to-school shopping spree, but before Black Friday. This way, there can be deals on everything from Halloween to New Years, so people can get all of their shopping done for any upcoming end-of-year events and spend the time enjoying the many celebrations that occur. Prime Early Access will begin on October 11.

How long will Prime Early Access last?

Every Prime Day since 2017 has lasted longer than a single day. Forty-eight hours seems to be the magic number to create urgency, yet give people the time to shop for what they want and need. This event will be no different. The Prime Early Access Sale will last a full two days.

Who can shop the Prime Early Access Sale?

Just like all other Prime Day sales, Prime Early Access will only be open to Prime members. If you have not been a Prime member in the past 12 months, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the deep discounts.

What to expect during the Prime Early Access Sale

Deepest discounts of the year

It might be hard to exceed the discounts offered on July 2022’s Prime Day, but expect the savings to be on par. However, be choosy when creating your shopping list because not everything will be the best deal. Many items will hope to ride the coattails of those deeply discounted items, so they can get picked up during the shopping frenzy.

Lightning Deals

Lightning Deals are sales that only last a brief period during Prime Day. To take advantage of Lightning Deals, put the items you want most on a watch list, so you receive a notification through your Amazon app if these products go on sale.

New tech will be introduced

Prime Day has traditionally been the time when must-have new tech is released, especially from Amazon. If there are any new models, versions or generations of products that haven’t yet been released in 2022, expect them to become available on or around Prime Early Access.

Last year’s models will offer the biggest deals

To get rid of stock, expect older models of everything, from Apple Watches to zero-turn mowers to be on sale.

Items will sell out

Just because the sales event takes place online, it doesn’t mean there is a limitless supply of products. Be prepared to shop early so you don’t miss out on the most popular items.

Deals we anticipate happening during the Prime Early Access Sale

Based on previous performance, here are some items that will probably go on sale.

Apple AirPods Pro

The hugely popular AirPods Pro has active noise cancellation, transparency mode and spatial audio. This offering includes two years of AppleCare+ and protects against up to two incidents of accidental damage.

Echo Dot (4th Generation)

Amazon’s revolutionary smart speaker has been a top-selling item year after year on Prime Day. It has a compact design, offers a big sound and gives you control over all the smart devices in your home.

Cosori Pro II Air Fryer

An air fryer will change the way you cook. This popular model from Cosori has a shake reminder and 12 one-touch cooking functions. The 5.8-ounce basket is large enough to meet the needs of a family of four.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch has become such a life-changing device that some doctors are now recommending it for patients to monitor their general health and fitness. The series 7 can take an ECG, measure blood oxygen and track the quality of your sleep, as well as encourage you to stay active.

LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book

The best learning is fun. This book can teach your child about animals, food, colors, activities and more. It is recommended for ages 18 months and up and requires two AA batteries.

