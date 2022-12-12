SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Amazon’s Fulfillment Center in Liverpool is spreading Holiday cheer and giving back to the Syracuse City school kids by donating 2,000 Syracuse University Basketball Tickets to students and their families.

On Monday, December 12, Students at Huntington PreK will receive a ticket to an option of two basketball games to attend with their family and will have the chance to meet with Amazon leaders.

Students will get to go to either the Syracuse University Basketball game against Monmouth on the same night or the women’s basketball game against Albany on December 20.

Kids will also have a chance to meet and take photos with the one and only Otto the Orange, Syracuse University’s Mascot.

This isn’t the first time Amazon’s Liverpool facility has partnered with students in Syracuse. In early November, Irfaan Hafeez, the general manager of the fulfillment center in Liverpool, gave Syracuse University students a tour of the facility.

Students got to see how the Amazon is implementing new technology and to see how their studies in practice in the real world.

For the Syracuse City School kids, students from across the district were selected by building principals based on attendance, scoring well on state assessments or those who have done a civic activity to help others.