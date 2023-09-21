ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office issued an AMBER alert around 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 21 for a one-month-old baby girl who is in danger.

Authorities are searching for the infant’s biological parents who have custody of the infant, and the she is believed to be in imminent danger while in the custody of the parents, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The biological mother is Jasmine McCarthy, a 33-year-old African-American woman who is five-foot-five and weighs roughly 150 pounds. A photo of McCarthy can be seen below:

Courtesy of the OCSO

The biological father is Alejandro DosSantos, a 25-year-old African-American male. A photo of DosSantos can be seen below:

Courtesy of the OCSO

They generally drive a gray 2007 SAAB with a New York license plate number of KBN4206. A photo of the car can be seen below:

Courtesy of the OSCO

The vehicle is believed to be in the Syracuse area. Anyone with information should reach out to the Onondaga County 911 Center at 315-425-2111 or dial 911.