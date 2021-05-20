Missing person alert issued for 17-month-old child in Utica, possibly in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Missing Person Alert was sent out by Utica Police for 17-month-old Arell Outten, who was picked up by his uncle, Divone Outten on Thursday morning. The child was picked up at approximately 10:30 a.m.  

At around 3 p.m., Utica Police were notified that the child had not been returned, after Outten was initially supposed to bring back the child after a short time and did not bring him back. 

At 5:15 p.m., the Missing Person Alert was sent out with the vehicle described as a gray 2012 Dodge Journey with NYS license plate number KLF9165.

According to Utica Police, it’s possible Outten is in the Syracuse area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area