Amber Alert issued for teen in North Tonawanda in Western NY

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police say someone abducted Stephnie White on Niagara Falls Blvd. near Erie Ave. at 7:00 p.m. Monday. She is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately four feet ten inches tall, and 160 pounds. Stephnie was last seen wearing a black Deadpool sweatshirt, red and black pajama pants with Harley Quinn images, and black and white high top sneakers.

Officials say the suspect is Michael Mesko. He is described as being approximately 50 years old, and white with short brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is six feet one inch tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has a surgical scar on the right side of his neck, and has a tattoo of a wolf on his right ankle. North Tonawanda police say Mesko was released from jail just six days ago on rape charges.

The vehicle has been identified as a blue all-terrain 2015 Nissan Rogue with New York license plate number HPS3840.

The child was taken under circumstances that police believe that lead police to believe that she is in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the North Tonawanda Police Department at 716-692-4111 EXT 1 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.