AMBER ALERT CANCELLED: Missing Utica girl has been found safe

Update: 9:27 p.m. Thursday 11-11-2021: Shania Lackey has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been cancelled.

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Utica Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert for a child abduction that happened near Arthur Street and Steuben Street, in Utica at about 5:15 pm Thursday.

Police are searching for Shania Lackey, a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′ 2″ and weighs about 110 pounds. Lackey was last seen wearing Black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt with a Ralph Lauren logo, and white sneakers.

The suspect is a white male and was last seen wearing dark clothing with a mask in an unknown white vehicle. The vehicle was last seen traveling North on Steuben Street.

Police say Lackey was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm or death. Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Utica Police Department at 315-735-3301 or 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.