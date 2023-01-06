NORTH SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — Jason Casanova has been an EMT for many years.

“Every day is a new experience,” Casanova said of the job. “You get to meet some wonderful people unfortunately not in the best of times, but you see yourself making a difference, an immediate difference in somebody’s life right then and there.”

He’s hoping to pass that on to the next generation of EMTs. Casanova is the assistant director of operations at the North Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps (NAVAC).

Since the pandemic began the challenge now is hiring and retention. Many agencies are understaffed due to illness, but also because many EMTs have left the industry.

“Everyone kind of takes for granted sometimes that when they dial 911, you’re going to get a response. I’m really fearful that a time may come in which response may be significantly delayed or may not happen at all.” Jason Casanova, NAVAC Assistant Director of Operations

He said while staffing levels are good at NAVAC, that’s not the case for all ambulance agencies in the area. And across the state, he believes the numbers are down 30%.

“When you’re looking at the total number pre-pandemic, around 60,000 to 65,000 EMS providers, 30 percent that’s pretty significant,” Casanova said.

Pay is another issue. The wages are not what you might expect.

“Some starting salaries I’m sad to say are minimum wage. I think that’s a big problem within our industry. Also, is the fact that EMS is not considered an essential service in New York State. So unfortunately we don’t get the recognition as the other agencies do. That enables other agencies to get more funding,” Casanova said.

He hopes that all will change, so there’s no longer a shortage for a such an important job.

If you’re interested in the EMS field, you can visit cnyems.org for more information.