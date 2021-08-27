Ambulance crashes into minivan, medic in back continues to treat patient despite injuries

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to New Hartford police, there was an accident involving an ambulance colliding with a minivan resulting in injuries.

Police say a Vineall Ambulance from Oneida was transporting a patient having a medical emergency on State Rt 5 with its lights and sirens on when the incident happened. A 2011 Chrysler minivan attempted to make a left turn in front of the ambulance into a Mirabito gas station, and the ambulance was unable to avoid hitting the minivan.

The minivan was being driven by Claude Crowell of Rome, and the ambulance was being operated by EMT Charles Sreca of Vernon with medic Amy Taylor treating the patient in the back of the ambulance.

Taylor suffered facial and hip injuries, but continued to treat the patient in the ambulance after the collision. Eventually the patient in the ambulance was passed on to other personnel at Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica.

Both the ambulance driver and medic were later transported to Oneida City Hospital for treatment. A passenger in the minivan, Christina Williams of Utica was transported to Elizabeth’s Hospital for head injuries.

Claude Crowell, the driver of the minivan, was issued a court summons for failure to yield the right of way when making a left turn, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.