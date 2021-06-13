Ambulance stolen in Utica chased by police into Rochester, chase ongoing, state police say

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — State Police Dispatchers told NewsChannel 9 that an ambulance was stolen from Kunkel Ambulance in Utica Sunday morning.

Sergeant Michael Page from New York State Police in Syracuse said that the ambulance chase started at mile marker 257. He sent his troopers who he had to call off when the chase reached Weedsport.

Police are now chasing the ambulance on I-490 in Rochester, he said.

It is unclear how the driver got the vehicle, but Page said the driver is alone in the ambulance.

We will continue to provide updates as we find out more information.

