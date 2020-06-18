American Dairy Association hosts milk giveaway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Dairy Association Northeast once again hosted a gallon giveaway at Destiny USA on Wednesday. They’ve done several of these events already.

The demand was high and cars stretched down Solar Street.

”It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with families and individuals that really truly enjoy a balanced diet that us as farmers can provide. So it’s kind of nice to take a break from the dairy farm…that so many people in our community so desperately need,” said Joel Riehlman, a dairy farmer.

The Dairy Association hosted four other events this week in Central Square, Tully, Otisco, and LaFayette.