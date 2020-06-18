Live Now
American Dairy Association hosts milk giveaway

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Dairy Association Northeast once again hosted a gallon giveaway at Destiny USA on Wednesday. They’ve done several of these events already.

The demand was high and cars stretched down Solar Street.

”It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with families and individuals that really truly enjoy a balanced diet that us as farmers can provide. So it’s kind of nice to take a break from the dairy farm…that so many people in our community so desperately need,” said Joel Riehlman, a dairy farmer.

The Dairy Association hosted four other events this week in Central Square, Tully, Otisco, and LaFayette.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

