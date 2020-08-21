American Dairy Association North East Celebrates Dairy Day Online

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The American Dairy Association North East is celebrating the New York State Fair virtually this year and you’re invited.

Viewers can take part in fair-like virtual events beginning Monday, August 24th at 10am. The line-up of events includes a virtual dairy barn experience, going inside the butter sculpture, state fair food recipes, and the annual celebrity milkshake contest too. Dairy princesses will also show you how to make ice cream at home in five minutes on Dairy Princess Day and the annual tradition of unveiling the butter sculpture will take place live at 10am.

To learn more about the American Dairy Association North East and their virtual state fair, visit them online at AmericanDairy.com or connect with them on Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected