American Dairy Association North East Celebrates Dairy Day Online

The American Dairy Association North East is celebrating the New York State Fair virtually this year and you’re invited.

Viewers can take part in fair-like virtual events beginning Monday, August 24th at 10am. The line-up of events includes a virtual dairy barn experience, going inside the butter sculpture, state fair food recipes, and the annual celebrity milkshake contest too. Dairy princesses will also show you how to make ice cream at home in five minutes on Dairy Princess Day and the annual tradition of unveiling the butter sculpture will take place live at 10am.

To learn more about the American Dairy Association North East and their virtual state fair, visit them online at AmericanDairy.com or connect with them on Twitter and Facebook.