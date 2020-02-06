American Heart Association holds third annual ‘Hard Hats With Heart’

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — No matter the temperature, construction workers are everywhere, building the newest, biggest and best buildings. But did you know that those workers are also at a higher risk for heart disease?

It’s the third year the American Heart Association is working with construction industry leaders to help change statistics among those workers and heart disease. Construction workers are more likely to trigger habits of heart disease.

“Construction workers today are more prevalent to smoking, more prevalent to quite a bit of stress, and projects that are going on, so that was something that we wanted to do and get it out there to those working in the industry. And those that are the leaders in the industry can help them understand to make them better fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers,” said Al Marzullo, a board member of the American Heart Association.

Nearly half of all U.S. adults have some form of cardiovascular disease, with the majority having high blood pressure.

