American Heart Association launches movement against vaping

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Heart Association has launched a nationwide movement that is trying to get teenagers to stop vaping and put down the e-cigarette.
#QuitLying is a campaign that you might see on t-shirts because local school districts are teaming up with the American Heart Association on the movement.
The movement is meant to educate students about the dangers of vaping that big vaping companies don’t always consider.
“A lot of vaping companies are owned by tobacco companies,” said Kristy Smorol, the communications director with the American Heart Association. “They’ve gone from big tobacco to big vape and they are not being truthful about what’s going on with vaping and what it’s doing.”
The three-step approach includes outreach to local schools, researching the vaping epidemic and funding future education programs.
The American Heart Association announced the #QuitLying movement in November of 2019.
