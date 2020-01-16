American Heart Association launches movement against vaping

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Massachusetts lawmakers have approved the nation’s toughest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday, Nov. 21, before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Heart Association has launched a nationwide movement that is trying to get teenagers to stop vaping and put down the e-cigarette.

#QuitLying is a campaign that you might see on t-shirts because local school districts are teaming up with the American Heart Association on the movement.

The movement is meant to educate students about the dangers of vaping that big vaping companies don’t always consider.

“A lot of vaping companies are owned by tobacco companies,” said Kristy Smorol, the communications director with the American Heart Association. “They’ve gone from big tobacco to big vape and they are not being truthful about what’s going on with vaping and what it’s doing.”

The three-step approach includes outreach to local schools, researching the vaping epidemic and funding future education programs.

The American Heart Association announced the #QuitLying movement in November of 2019.

The number of teens who vape has more than doubled in the past 2 yrs alone. The rise has been fueled by the vaping industry telling our kids e-cigarettes are “totally safe”. @Nancyatheart tells Big Vape to #QuitLying. More info at https://t.co/uslTd5dg1a #AHA19 pic.twitter.com/uKgUzsfRgm — American Heart Assoc (@American_Heart) November 17, 2019

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9