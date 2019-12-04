American Heart Association looking to ‘grow’ healthy hearts of Syracuse students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Encouraging kids to live a healthy life, the American Heart Association is working with local organizations for a second year through the Growing Healthy Hearts Program to cut down on obesity, and increase activity.

It’s a program that doesn’t only focus on physical fitness, but also incorporates nutrition advice, and mental health to help kids succeed in the classroom, setting them up for success even after graduation.

The Executive Director of the American Heart Association of Greater Syracuse, Franklin Fry, said, “When kids are feeling better, have healthier nutrition, have more physical activity, their academic results go up as well. So, this is to make sure all these students who are coming through these schools have a better chance of getting a better education.”

The Growing Healthy Hearts Program continues to expand, now working with students from seven schools in the Syracuse City School District.

