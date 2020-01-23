American Heart Association’s Heart Walk season kicked off on Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — To kick off the American Heart Association’s 2020 Heart Walk season, people gathered for the Heart Walk Kickoff on Wednesday at Syracuse Community Connections.

Walkers, survivors, volunteers, team coaches and corporate donors joined together on Wednesday to celebrate the upcoming Syracuse Heart Walk.

The event featured physical activity with Field Days games. The Field Days program is a new way for team coaches to get their teams to fundraise and exercise.

Heart Walk Inspirational Honoree Lindsay Shaw shared her story at the Heart Walk Kickoff. Shaw is a stroke survivor. Shaw’s daughter, Stella Shaw, 9, is also an Inspirational Honoree and is a heart disease survivor.

The Heart Walk has been moved to a new date and time for this year. The event has been scheduled for Sunday, April 19 at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College.

The doors are expected to open at 10 a.m. and the walk will start at noon.

The fundraising goal for the event this year is $680,000.

Stephen Fournier, the 2020 Heart Walk chairman, is the market president and regional retail leader of Key Bank. He said that the walk is about more than just having fun.

“The Heart Walk is always a fun time, but it’s about more than just fun. Events like the Heart Walk fund incredible research, lifesaving education and transformational advocacy,” said Fournier. “We have made progress creating a world of longer, healthier lives, but our work isn’t done. Heart disease still kills 830,000 people each year. That’s more than five times the population of Syracuse.”

