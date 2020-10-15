‘American High’ film shoot being held in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned that a film is being shot in the Bayberry neighborhood in Liverpool.

The film is being shot in the area of Maryland Lane and Apricot Lane. There are plenty of film crews and their equipment in the area.

Neighbors received a letter from “Film Syracuse” telling them about the work.

The letter also says that this is a local production company “American High’s” eighth motion picture.

There is no word on what the film will focus on.

Read the full letter that residents received below: