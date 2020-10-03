American High production company looking to fill roles for upcoming Hulu film

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — American High, a production company based in the Syracuse area that recently produced “The Binge”, is looking to fill a few roles for their upcoming film “Plan B”.
American High is looking for several “teen types” for its upcoming Hulu original film. Anyone interested in applying must be over 18 years old, but look like a high school student.
The production company is also looking for a specific experienced stand-in. American High is seeking a Latina Woman that is between 5’6’’ and 5’8’’. The person also has to be older than 18 but younger than 40 years old.
Filming begins Monday, October 5 and will happen five days per week, with some shoots requiring overnights.
If you’re interested in applying, click here.
