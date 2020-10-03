American High production company looking to fill roles for upcoming Hulu film

FILE – This June 27, 2015, file photo, shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York. Hulu is again raising prices for its online TV bundle, as other streaming-TV providers do the same. Hulu’s service, like AT&T TV Now, Dish’s Sling and YouTube TV, are a replica of traditional TV but on the internet. They were once vaunted as a successor to traditional cable. But the market has lost steam as prices rose. One early entrant, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, is shutting down, and analysts expect others to follow.(AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — American High, a production company based in the Syracuse area that recently produced “The Binge”, is looking to fill a few roles for their upcoming film “Plan B”.

American High is looking for several “teen types” for its upcoming Hulu original film. Anyone interested in applying must be over 18 years old, but look like a high school student.

The production company is also looking for a specific experienced stand-in. American High is seeking a Latina Woman that is between 5’6’’ and 5’8’’. The person also has to be older than 18 but younger than 40 years old.

Filming begins Monday, October 5 and will happen five days per week, with some shoots requiring overnights.

If you’re interested in applying, click here.