American Red Cross aids 70 after flooding in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to at least 70 people after floodwaters damaged or destroyed their homes in areas in and around Rome and Syracuse, the organization said on Sunday.

About 25 households were assisted between August 19 and 21, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing to 46 adults and 24 children, ranging in age from 2 months to 17 years old, a press release from the Red Cross read.

The organization said volunteers also offered traditional health services, mental health services and emotional support and one resident is eligible for Veterans’ services.