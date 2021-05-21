American Red Cross celebrating 140 years and looking for blood donations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Red Cross is celebrating its 140th anniversary on Friday by hosting six blood drives followed by a live streamed virtual event celebrating the work of the Red Cross and its volunteers including celebrity guest appearances.

Appointments for the blood drives are open via redcrossblood.org and those interested are highly encouraged to schedule an appointment.

The organization says that every two seconds someone in the U.S. is in need of blood, and each donation can save up to three lives.

The virtual event will feature four stories of success and action by the American Red Cross. Each touching on a different, life-changing and saving undertaking by its staff and volunteers, as told by the individuals whose lives were impacted.

The four categories include the critical importance of giving blood, fire response, mass casualty events, and service to the armed forces.

The locations and times of Central and Northern New York are as follows:

Syracuse, NY at Howlett Hill Fire Department, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Watertown, NY at Salmon Run Mall, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rome, NY at Rome YMCA, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oneida, NY at Oneida Rec Center 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monetary donations can also be made by visiting redcross.org/140years or by texting RedCross140 to 76278.