American Red Cross helps 7 people after fire in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping two families on Friday night after a fire in Hannibal

The fire happened on Country Lane in Hannibal around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The mobile home in the Country Haven Mobile Home Park was destroyed by the fire. According to 911 dispatchers, there were no injuries.

The Red Cross helped the families with shelter, food and clothing.

One family has one adult and two children, an infant and a two-year-old. The other family has one adult and three children, an eight-year-old, 13-year-old and 14-year-old.

Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits that had personal care items and stuffed animals for the children.

The Red Cross will continue to help both families.