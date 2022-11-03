CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – American Red Cross volunteers responded with immediate emergency aid after a fire that took place in Clay, on November 2.

From the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross, they provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing to two adults.

One of the adults was hospitalized.

The volunteers also offered emotional support via comfort kits containing person items.

According to the American Red Cross, in the coming days, the staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

How you can help:

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central & Northern New York. Please visit their website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at HERE.