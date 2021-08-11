American Red Cross helps house, feed and clothe 38 adults, 12 children displaced by fire in Manlius

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Volunteers from the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to 46 people that were displaced after a fire at Town House East Apartments on Pleasant Street in Manlius on Wednesday.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing to at least 20 households, including 38 adults and eight children aged between 1 and 12-years old.

Volunteers also helped with medical services and emotional support to the victims. Red Cross will remain available in the coming days to help neighbors affected by the fire. If you want to help, The Red Cross relies on donations to help families affected by disasters, and you can visit their website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to disaster relief.