American Red Cross honors extraordinary courage at Real Heroes Breakfast

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Red Cross of Central New york honored several people Wednesday morning for their extraordinary courage at their annual Real Heroes Breakfast.

The breakfast recognizes people who have performed heroic acts in life-threatening situations. The honorees include first responders, as well as ordinary citizens who are directly responsible for saving a life. Others were honored for their service in the community, something the Red Cross says is what they themselves stand for.

“It really does tie in so great with our mission. The Red Cross mission is to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and to prevent that and this really works in that way to honor people who have lived that mission in their everyday life. It’s a great way to honor those folks to celebrate them and to tie that in with our mission a little bit,” said Jay Bonafede, Red Cross Regional Communications Officer.

Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds was the guest speaker at Wednesday morning’s breakfast.

