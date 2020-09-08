American Red Cross hosts successful blood drive despite NYS Fair cancellation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Red Cross hosted a successful blood drive at the Fairgrounds this year, despite the fair being cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Red Cross adapted with this year’s goal being 376 units. Thanks to the generosity of the Central New York community they were able to collect 409 units of blood.

Donors in Onondaga County blood drives from Sept. 9 until Sept. 19 will receive a $3 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card.

