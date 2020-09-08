SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Red Cross hosted a successful blood drive at the Fairgrounds this year, despite the fair being cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Red Cross adapted with this year’s goal being 376 units. Thanks to the generosity of the Central New York community they were able to collect 409 units of blood.
Donors in Onondaga County blood drives from Sept. 9 until Sept. 19 will receive a $3 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card.
To search for more blood drives coming up in your area, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Camillus woman hopes big kites bring big smiles while at the park
- American Red Cross hosts successful blood drive despite NYS Fair cancellation
- Missing San Diego couple found dead in Northern Baja California
- Migrant sign language interpreter becomes bridge for Juarez’s deaf community
- Emotional Tre’Davious White reflects on his football journey from Shreveport to Buffalo after signing his long-term deal
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App