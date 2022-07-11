(WSYR-TV) — The need for blood now reaching crisis level as only 10% of those eligible to donate choose to do so. Assemblyman Al Stirpe is set to host the 16th annual American Red Cross blood drive in association with Driver’s Village and the Red Cross of Central New York. The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Driver’s Village in North Syracuse, with the hope to curb the blood donation crisis.

“This is his 16th year of doing this particular event at Driver’s Village in partnership with the Red Cross, but he also has a tremendous history in that his father did a community blood drive every year when he was a young man,” Moe Harrington O’Neil, communications for Assemblyman Al Stirpe says.

The need for blood donations commonly increases during the summer months as human activity and accidents increase.

“But at the same time, people’s donations go down as they have less time than they do in the winter months. That’s why people like the assemblyman’s blood drives are so important,” Lisa Smith, Executive Director of the American Red Cross, CNY says.

The annual blood drive typically collects between 150 and 180 units of blood, but this year Al Stirpes team is trying to hit a bigger goal. The event will include music hourly with local musicians like Ronny Lee and food from Chobani yogurt.

For more on how to donate blood, visit redcross.org.