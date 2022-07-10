SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Volunteers over Central New York and the Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross have opened a shelter for those who have been effected by the high rise fire that happened Sunday.

As of July 10, those who are looking for help after the fire, can head to the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College, located at 4585 West Seneca Turnpike in Syracuse.

Red cross staff and volunteers will be assisting the building residents at the shelter with water, snacks, and immediate shelter, and will work with those who need more significant assistance as damage assessment on the Pond Street building continues.

For those who wish to help, please visit redcross.org and donate as the proceeds help families to prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central and Northern New York. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate towards disaster relief and can help people affected by disasters big and small.

If you wish to volunteer for the Red Cross, visit redcross.org/volunteer.