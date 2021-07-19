American Red Cross to host ‘Lifesavers Blood Drive’ featuring live music, prizes

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Red Cross will be hosting their 15th annual Lifesavers Blood Drive. You can help save a life and donate on Tuesday.

The blood drive will run all day at the Drivers Village at 5885 East Circle Drive in Cicero from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event will also feature live music and prizes given out by local vendors. One of the grand prizes is box seats for the Syracuse Mets.

To donate blood, donors must be 17-years-old or above, or 16-years-old with written consent from a parent. In order to donate, make sure to bring your blood donor card if you have one, driver’s license or two other forms of identification. Walk-ins and first-time donors are welcome.