American Rescue Plan pumps cash into local governments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In addition to direct payments of $1,400 many Americans will receive as part of the 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan, New York State and its local governments will get 23.8 billion dollars.

More than $12.5 billion of that will go to the state treasury which lost billions in sales tax and other revenues, plus incurred expenses in fighting the pandemic.

The rest will go to counties, cities, towns, and villages in New York. We’ve reached out to a number of local governments to find out how much money they are getting from the federal government and what plans those government entities have for the money

Onondaga County:

The county government will get $89 million from the stimulus bill. The county estimates that it lost more than $86 million dollars in revenue in 2020 and 2021. The lost revenue included reduced sales taxes, hotel taxes, as well as lost revenues from events at the Amphitheater and Oncenter.

More than 200 positions were eliminated via early retirement incentives.

The county cut $84 million from its budget this year.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has said at his regular COVID briefings following the passage of the American Rescue Plan that he expects to detail some initiatives for the money during his state of the county address March 31.

Syracuse:

The city of Syracuse will receive $126 million in federal funding.

Last August, Mayor Ben Walsh announced more than $18 million in cuts to the city budget. He also announced that 25 budgeted positions in the police department would remain unfilled and 50 in the fire department.

The federal money expected is more than seven times what the city cut back in August. So how will Syracuse use those funds?

Well Mayor Ben Walsh’s office tells us a fire academy is already underway for the Syracuse Fire Department, and the Syracuse Police Department is seeking recruits for a police academy to begin this summer to fill those empty public safety jobs.

A spokesperson also tells us “The City’s goal for the federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act is to restore the City’s financial stability, prioritize programs that provide immediate benefits to city residents, and identify investments that will stimulate the local economy over a long-term period of time. As we consider budget restorations, including hiring, we must be prepared for the residual impacts of the pandemic on city revenue.”

Oswego County:

Oswego County expects to get about $22 million from the stimulus.



Oswego County reports it has spent $1.3 million on pandemic-related expenses, and those expenses continue to climb as the county operates vaccine clinics.

On the revenue side, while it did lose $140,000 in DMV fees and a 25% loss in hotel/motel tax, it did not take a hit in sales tax revenues, in part because of the ability to collect sales tax from online sales.

There were no layoffs but the county saved $5.5 million through a hiring freeze and spending freeze. Some programs were temporarily scaled back, but not eliminated.

The county is still awaiting guidance from the Treasury Department for spending the money. County Administrator Philip Church says, “After the guidelines are published, we will be strategizing how to best use the funds to cover past and ongoing COVID expenses, make up for revenue losses, assist the local economy to recover and grow over the short and long term, and move forward on projects that were stalled due to COVID.”

City of Oswego:

The city of Oswego expects to receive $1.89 million in federal money.

The city did not experience a reduction in sales tax revenues. It did spend about $275,000 on pandemic-related expenses like PPE, overtime, and providing child care when schools first shut down. There were no layoffs.

The city is still awaiting guidance from the treasury on how it can spend money, but Mayor William Barlow says, “We will certainly set some aside for some upcoming, critical water infrastructure projects but, in summary, I believe the funding should go back to the people, particularly those who stepped up to serve their community during the pandemic, like our front line workers. That’s why, if allowed, we’ll use some of this funding to administer our “Heroes as Neighbors” program, a program I announced in January that covers the closing costs for Front Line workers who purchased a home in Oswego. We’ll also use the funding to directly assist local small businesses who suffered from the shutdown.”

Madison County;

Madison County expects to receive $13.76 million in federal money.

Madison County reports it has endured $1.4 million in cuts of state aid and an additional $450,000 in pandemic-related expenses. The county cut 20 positions and cut a substantial amount of road work, equipment, leased vehicle replacements, and Sheriff/jail expenses.

But, it did not take a hit in sales tax because of closed businesses. The county has few of the kinds of stores that were forced to close, and with the ability of the state to collect sales tax from online retailers, Madison County saw an increase in sales tax revenue by $1.4 million or 4.21%.

As far as plans for the federal funding, it says it is awaiting further guidance from the Treasury Department before commenting.

City of Cortland:

Cortland reports it expects $2.05 million from the federal stimulus package.

The city says the COVID-19 pandemic had about a 1 million dollar impact on its budget. It will know the final numbers later this year.

As a result the city furloughed 18 employees, eliminated most of its parks and rec programming, did not immediately replace several retirees, and reduced spending on critical items.

Furloughed employees have already been brought back, and they will use the money to fill the won remaining vacant position, and bring back programs eliminated in 2020.

Mayor Tim Tobin says the city hopes to use the infusion of federal dollars to:

Reimburse expenditures made to offset COVID costs (personnel overtime, money spent on PPE that was taken from other accounting lines) to bring us back to “normal”

Catch up on expenditures that were delayed/cancelled (i.e. police SUV)

Look at critical need areas for the community that we can assist with

Look at critical need areas for the city that our neighbors would benefit from improving.

What the law says:

According to documents provided by Senator Charles Schumer’s office, the American Rescue Plan legislation describes broadly what the money can be used for: