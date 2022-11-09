(WSYR-TV) — According to a new national survey, 35 percent of Americans have had a package or delivery stolen from their doorstep or mailbox and most don’t report it.

In a recent student by LendingTee’s ValuePenguin, 1,500 consumers were surveyed on how often their packages or deliveries get stolen and if safety measures like cameras help.

As the holiday season rolls around, there’s usually an increase in the number of packages delivered, therefore, the chance of getting a package stolen increases.

LendingTree’s ValuePenguin wants consumers to know how to properly report porch theft and if it makes sense to file a homeowner or renters insurance claim.

The key findings include the following:

59% of American consumers who’ve been a victim of package or delivery theft say it occurred in the past year. The majority of porch piracy occurs at single-family homes (62%) and apartment buildings (23%).

Security cameras appear to be doing little to deter porch pirates. 60% of Americans who’ve reported a stolen package or delivery have at least one security camera. To protect their goods, many Americans impacted by porch pirates are stalking their deliveries by setting up tracking notifications (45%), installing doorbell cameras (35%) or choosing delivery times (27%).

When it’s time to take action, only 17% of package or delivery theft victims in the past year say they reported the theft to the police. Most opt to resolve the issue through a claim with the seller (62%), while 30% do so with the shipping company.

The average estimated value of the goods stolen in the past year is $114, though 71% of victims say they received some form of compensation during the most recent theft. Looking at the last time a package or delivery was stolen, 55% report receiving all their money back or getting a replacement item. However, 29% report they received no money or had to pay extra for a replacement item.

The study also found that out of all generations, millennials are most likely to experience getting their packages stolen as they tend to be frequent online shoppers.

ValuePenguin home insurance expert Divya Sangameshwar said it’s understandable that most wouldn’t report because they are likely to get their money back from large online retailers like Amazon. However, those who file claims through a shipping company might have a harder time.

“With shipping companies, claims get more complicated,” Sangameshwar says. “You may not be covered for package theft if you didn’t buy package insurance from the shipping company. Even with package insurance, you aren’t guaranteed protection against porch pirates. Many of these policies won’t cover package theft after the package is delivered.”

Sangameshwar advises everyone to take a package theft just as serious as any other theft. Regardless of whether you file a claim with your insurance provider, retailer or shipping company, she recommends following these steps to report and file a claim: