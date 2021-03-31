Americans are traveling again: Where to and how has COVID changed trip planning?

A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner seen at gate at Dulles Washington International airport (IAD) in Dulles, Virginia on March 12, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Americans are flocking to airports and hitting the road for the Easter Holiday and the school vacations that accompany it.

While still not at pre-pandemic levels, more people are venturing out thanks to the rollout of COVID vaccines and reduced restrictions on businesses and attractions that cater to crowds, and reduced requirements for returning travelers to quarantine.

AAA of Western and Central New York has some facts and tips for holiday travel and summer vacation planning. The CDC has some important advice as well before you travel because COVID-19 is still here.