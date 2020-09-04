Americans wary heading into COVID-19 Labor Day Weekend

FILE – This May 24, 2020, file photo, shows visitors gathering on the beach in Newport Beach, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. The police killing of a black man in Minneapolis is prompting large groups of protesters to gather in many U.S. cities at a time when health officials are urging people to stay apart to curb spread of the coronavirus. Public health experts worry it could further transmit the highly infectious virus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Americans head into a long weekend capped by Labor Day, a day to honor the American workingman and woman, one in three of those workers are worried about job security.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created some of the worst unemployment numbers since the Great Depression. The jobless news improved in August, as the U.S. Labor Department reported the unemployment rate fell to 8.4%, the first time it was in single digits since the pandemic began.

But there are still millions without a job. And according to a Wallet Hub survey, 74% of those workers think Congress should provide additional jobless benefits. The extra $600 provided under the CARES act expired last month. A presidential executive order provides an extra $300 a month.

The Wallet Hub survey also found workers feel they’ve been doing a lot more to earn their pay during the pandemic. Half of those surveyed believe they are working harder since the pandemic began. The survey also found 39% think management has taken advantage of labor during the pandemic.

What about Labor Day plans? Well the survey found Americans are a bit wary. 75% report they have no plans to travel for the holiday weekend. AA: Top Labor Day destinations are the 1000 Islands and Adirondacks The same survey also found that only 40% plan to do any shopping over the weekend.

Whether it is at the beach, the mall, or anywhere else in public Americans are wary about others this weekend. A majority of people do not trust their fellow Americans when it comes to being responsible about social distancing this Labor Day weekend.

The survey also found that 52% have spent less money this summer, than last.

The Wallet Hub survey was a nationally representative online survey of over 400 respondents. After all responses were collected, they were normalized by age, gender and income so the sample would reflect U.S. demographics.

