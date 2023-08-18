WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — America’s Best Restaurants (ABR), the national media and restaurant marketing company, is going to feature two local restaurants in the Central New York Community in late August and early September.

ABR will be taking a trip to Madison Bistro Farm To Table in Wampsville on Aug. 31 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and Angry Garlic in Baldwinsville on Sep. 1 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

ABR will highlight popular dishes at the restaurants, along with an extensive on-camera interview with Madison Bistro’s owner Victor Ramirez and Angry Garlic’s owner Jeff Rogers about each restaurant’s special place in the community.

The episodes will be aired at a later date on social media channels.

Wampsville’s Madison Bistro Farm To Table

According to ABR, Ramirez has been in the restaurant industry his whole career. His first job as a teenager was watching hospitality in action while bussing tables at a German restaurant that featured an Oompah band for entertainment.

“It was amazing seeing people locked in arms, singing German songs,” Ramirez recalls. “Something about that grabbed my attention.”

His inspirations range from the PBS television show The Galloping Gourmet — which he watched as a child — to visits to see his grandmother in Laredo, Texas, who cooked three meals a day for a large family.

“After working for Texas-based upscale grocer Central Market in various positions including an instructor in the cooking school, Ramirez moved to New York to be closer to his wife’s family and bought Madison Bistro. They have been open for thirteen years,” stated ABR.

Madison Bistro has also garnered statewide attention after winning local competitions in the past.

The restaurant was placed in the Best Burger in New York State list several times and won Best Steak in 2019 by the New York Beef Council, which is an honor that Ramirez still can’t quite believe.

“It was such a huge moment for us. It really felt like the David and Goliath story,” said Ramirez, who added his humble petite New York strip with compound butter won out over fancy tenderloins and tomahawk cuts.

“I’m a firm believer in faith but I didn’t have it at the time. I was very humbled in the fact that we won.”

ABR says that Ramirez’s steaks and burgers will be featured on the episode, including the prize-winning “Cowboy Burger,” a nod to Ramirez’s Texas roots, which has balsamic, bacon, onion jam and crunchy potato straws.

Ramirez describes the Texan burger as “just a really simple burger topped off with slabs of smoked brisket.”

Then there’s his famous burger, the King, or the “Elvis Burger,” which placed in the top four ‘Best Burger’ in 2018.

“The one that really was the game changer for us was the one that was done as a joke, the Elvis Burger,” Ramirez says. “It was served with a spoonful of peanut butter; it’s a bacon cheeseburger with fried red onion straws. It’s enormous. You can tell it’s made by hand, individually, every one.”

Madison Bistro Farm To Table is open Monday through Saturday and is located at 135 N Court Street in Wampsville.

For more information about Madison Bistro Farm To Table, visit their website or call 315-280-0559.

Baldwinsville’s Angry Garlic

According to ABR, Rogers also started as a teen in the restaurant business, working over thirty years, starting as a teen dishwasher in a country club and working his way up. Angry Garlic, opened fall 2018 and stemmed from Roger’s love of the food made by his extended Italian family.

Roger’s had an idea and thought “no one’s doing a garlic concept restaurant.”

Every menu item at Angry Garlic contains garlic – even the desserts. The garlic is implemented into foods using different forms like roasted garlic sauces, smoked garlic and even a house-made black garlic, a cured and fermented style of Asian origin.

During the restaurant’s opening, there were only six menu items, but the restaurant was so busy that Rogers couldn’t even pivot and make the adjustments to add additional items.

Now, after five years, there are numerous choices from shareable appetizers to salads, soups, burgers, sandwiches and large plates.

“Popular menu items that may be featured on the episode include the garlic bites, which are fried rice balls (arancini) served with garlic aioli, and the long-stemmed artichokes, sautéed with garlic, lemon and parsley and served on crostini,” stated ABR.

Similar to Madison Bistro, Angry Garlic has also been involved in the Beef Council’s New York State’s “Best Burger” competition, winning best burger three years in a row in 2021, 2022 and 2023, with a total of four wins with a fourth win in 2019.

The restaurant is also known for its AG burger which features their black garlic spread, and their Hot Mess burger, which is a bacon cheeseburger with egg, beer-battered onion rings, greens, honey garlic BBQ sauce and chipotle mayo.

Above all, Rogers told ABR he wants to highlight his staff on the upcoming episode and how people working in the industry should be treated.

He told ABR that during the pandemic, he didn’t lose a single employee, so he knows he must be doing something right.

“I was in the industry for such a long time, and I worked for bosses that didn’t care,” Rogers says, noting that he offers employees health insurance and pay for the two weeks a year the restaurant closes. “I want to hire a staff and let them know they’ve found their career, not just another job. My goal is to start the change.”

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured on their website.