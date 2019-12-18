America’s bird rescued at Letchworth State Park

CASTILE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A young bald eagle is on the road to recovery after it was rescued at Letchworth State Park over the weekend.
A visitor of the park noticed the eagle near the edge of the gorge with a wing injury and alerted park officials.
A park police officer and two officers with the Department of Environmental Conservation quickly teamed up to rescue the bird, which was taken to Cornell for care and rehabilitation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
- Syracuse outlasts stubborn Oakland 74-62
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App