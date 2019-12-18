America’s bird rescued at Letchworth State Park

CASTILE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A young bald eagle is on the road to recovery after it was rescued at Letchworth State Park over the weekend.

A visitor of the park noticed the eagle near the edge of the gorge with a wing injury and alerted park officials.

A park police officer and two officers with the Department of Environmental Conservation quickly teamed up to rescue the bird, which was taken to Cornell for care and rehabilitation.

