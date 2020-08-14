America’s Marriage Coach, Dr Jacquie Tells Us Be Intentional About Change

During the last 5 months, we all have been needing to deal with change. America’s Marriage Coach, Dr Jacquie Del Rosario wants us to be intentional about it.

Dr Jacquie, tell us to understand and identify areas that you want to improve within the relationship. That could be be intimacy or communication. She also points out to detail what you will do to change that area- these should be actionable steps. As we adjust to our ‘new normal’ Del Rosario preaches to become the change you want to see. Stop waiting for your partner to change, instead change yourself!

To learn more about Dr. Jacquie you can vist her at Dr.Jacquie.com

