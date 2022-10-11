AmeriCU awarding $120,000 check to Beth Baldwin the Executive Director of The Baldwin Fund, in an effort to fund breast cancer research.

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — AmeriCU and The Baldwin Fund have joined efforts in the fight against breast cancer yet again.

AmeriCU recently gave a $120,000 check to Beth Baldwin, the funds Executive Director, in support of the non-profits commitment to provide funding for cancer research in Central New York.

They presented the check to The Baldwin Fund on September 30, 2022 but has been supporting the fund since 2010.

AmeriCU’s continued support of The Baldwin Fund helps us reach our research funding goal…All the funding stays local in our area and helps support breast cancer research grants. Beth Baldwin

Recently, The Baldwin Fund funded a grant that aided in researchers at Upstate Medical University catch a big break.

They found out how breast cancer tumors will spread in the future, resulting in significant advancements in methods of treatments and detections for breast cancer.

