SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some of the most talented artists and craftspeople in the country will hit Columbus Circle in Downtown Syracuse for the 51st annual Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival. The family-friendly event runs from July 29 to July 31. Organizers expect almost 40,000 visitors over the weekend.

Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival Hours

Friday, July 29: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hundreds of artists proficient in every medium will showcase and sell their wares each day. You can find anything from gadgets and gizmos to handmade furniture in the festival. Specifically, the festival’s website says that artists will offer creations in the following mediums. Click on an item to see the vendors in that category.

When asked about the festival in 2021, Downtown Committee of Syracuse Communication Director Alice Maggiore said the event is more than just a festival for the community. “It’s been said that Downtown Syracuse is a stage on which we celebrate our community, and of course arts and culture is a big component of that — so this weekend allows us to show off not only the artists, but what makes this community a community.”

In addition to the many artists, the festival will offer plenty of options for live entertainment.

Friday, July 29

Name Genre Time Piper Jack Bagpipes 12-1 p.m. Dos XX Gringa Grooves 1-5 p.m. Salt Potatoes Americana 1-5 P.M. Tom Olson Guitar 1-5 P.M. Dan Babbitt Rock and Country 1-5 P.M. Merry Mischief Musical Merriment 1-5 P.M. The McCarthy Family Irish and Roots Music 1-5 P.M.

Saturday, July 30

Name Genre Time Syracuse City Ballet Panacea 12, 1, and 2 p.m. La Joven Gurdia Del Teatro Latino Latin Dance 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m. Friends Union Fiddle Tunes 1-5 p.m. The McCarthy Family Irish and Roots Music 1-5 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Name Genre Time Kambuyu Marimba Orchestra 12, 1, and 2 p.m. Unity Street Band Street Performance 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m. Friends Union Fiddle Tunes 1-5 p.m. Dos XX Gringa Groobes 1-5 p.m. Dan Babbitt Rock and Country 1-5 p.m. The McCarthy Family Irish and Roots Music 1-5 p.m.

You might get hungry after browsing all of the talented work, and want something to snack on while you sit and enjoy the tunes… Luckily, the event will have dozens of options in a variety of cuisines. You can see all of them on the official food vendors page. There will also be a few distilleries and wineries offering beverages, but you could also just head over a few blocks to the Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival in Clinton Square to grab a drink!

If you plan to go, check out the map below for a guide to the area. It shows parking, food locations, and restrooms.

The Syracuse Arts and Crafts Festival and the Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival will close some streets to accommodate the many visitors to the area. You can see what roads are closing right here.