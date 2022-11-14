TOWN OF STEUBEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – At approximately 7:23 am on November 13, the Western Fire Department was notified of an Amish Buggy Rollover on North Steuben Rd.

The accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Rd. in the Town of Steuben.

According to a Facebook post made by the Volunteer Fire Company of Western, Inc., 15 members responded under the direction of Western Chief 650 with Rescue 1, Rescue 2, and Engine 2.

The Western Fire Department reports that the horse-drawn buggy was carrying 10 people (2 adults and 8 children) when the accident occurred.

STaR Ambulance and Booneville ambulance transported those who were injured to local hospitals.

The Western Fire Department was assisted by STaR Ambulance, Boonville Ambulance, Kuyahoora Ambulance, and the New York State Police.